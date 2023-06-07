CSMC wins award of Rs 2 crore under Majhi Vasundhara 3.0

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has launched ‘Majhi Vasundhara’ - a campaign to promote nature related activities - in Maharashtra. Under Majhi Vasundhara 3.0, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) won an award of valuing Rs 2 crore for its outstanding contribution in keeping the city clean, green, tidy and beautiful.

It may be noted that the CSMC has also won the prize of Rs 2 crore under this campaign during the last year.

The campaign promotes activities and efforts made by local self-governing bodies to preserve and conserve five components of nature - Earth, Air, Water, Fire and Sky. The competition for the best performers has been started on October 2, 2020.

Majhi Vasundhara 3.0 version was implemented from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. A total of 411 urban local bodies (ULBs) and 16,413-gram panchayats participated in it. The evaluation and assessment of the claims made by the bodies is done by a third-party agency.

The results of winners from 11 different categories were declared on June 5 including CSMC under the head of Best Performing Amrut Cities.

CSMC administrator G Sreekanth congratulated the teams for their valuable contribution. The additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi, deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, city coordinator Kiran Jadhav, Chetan Wagh, sanitary inspector Vishal Kharat and all the staff of Solid waste Management, Garden and Sewage sections made hard efforts for the success.

Strong points which were in favour of CSMC to attract the award were as follows:

- Planting trees in different parts of the city and ensuring their survival.

- Implementing solid waste management and operating garbage processing plants.

- Conducting awareness campaign among citizens.

- Beautifying the city religiously.

- Developing vertical gardens and water fountains to improve air quality.

- Extending the Kham River Rejuvenation Project successfully.

- Using conventional energy sources, solar panels and saving electricity.