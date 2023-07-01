CSMC's Aapla Dawakhana proving beneficial for urbanites

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) through its Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana has checked the health condition of 7,965 persons including blood testing of 2, 100 persons, so far.

The CSMC has started these clinics in 10 different areas in the city. The first clinic at Padegaon was opened on May 1. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the clinic online. Later on, the Aapla Dawakhanas were started at Satara, Harsul Surewadi, Harsul Chhatrapatinagar, New ST Colony, Venkatesnagar, Gurusahaninagar, Balaji nagar, Savitrinagar Chikalthana, Rajnagar Mukundwadi in phases.

According to the civic health section, “ Through OPDs in these clinics, the health examinations of 7,965 people have been done since May. Out of them 2,100 of them have undergone lab tests. These clinics have been started by Urban Wellness Health Centre and remain open for people from 2 pm to 10 pm.