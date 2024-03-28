CSMC's proactive measures for Kham River restoration; Strategic plastic trapping and sewage diversion measures proving effective

Natasha Zarine

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken up the task of the comprehensive restoration of the Kham River. The CSMC, along with its partners Cantonment Board, Varroc and Ecosattva, has embarked on a series of initiatives aimed at revitalizing the river, establishing ecological recreational parks, and combating pollution.

While receiving accolades from the state and central governments for its endeavours, the CSMC remains acutely aware of the persistent challenge posed by untreated sewage and garbage entering the river. In response to this pressing issue, the CSMC is currently implementing strategic plastic trapping and sewage diversion measures in March 2024, designed to urgently mitigate environmental degradation and align with directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT):

1. Installation of debris trap: Sewage diversion efforts are underway to facilitate the installation of a permanent plastic and debris trap within the river. This critical infrastructure will intercept debris, thereby preventing its downstream migration into the Godavari River, in accordance with Swach Bharat and Majhi Vasundhara guidelines.

2. Optimising STP operations: Recognising the importance of treating sewage effectively, the CSMC has sanctioned the construction of three additional Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), each with a capacity of two million liters per day (MLD), upstream. This strategic initiative not only enhances the capacity of wastewater treatment but also ensures a continuous flow of treated water in compliance with the NGT directives.

3. Selective diversion and community engagement: The CSMC emphasizes selective diversion of sewage, ensuring that only sewage entering the river through a designated channel is being redirected into the underground sewerage system through a temporary inlet chamber. And then one by one, broken outlets from the sewerage system are being fixed, so that sewage will not flow through the river or its nallas. Water flowing through the river remains untouched, preserving a drastically reduced but steady flow. Moreover, the corporation extends an open invitation to all landowners affected by sewage diversion to engage in a dialogue and consultation meeting. This inclusive approach underscores the corporation's commitment to comply with NGT rulings, PCB directions and fosters community participation in river restoration efforts.

Through concerted efforts, the CSMC endeavours to restore the ecological integrity of the Kham River, thereby ensuring a sustainable environment for present and future generations, as mandated by NGT and MPCB directives.