CSMSS dental college bags the best college award

Silver jubilee of Maharashtra university of health sciences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the silver Jubilee of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), the award of 'Marathwada's Best College' was given to CSMSS dental college by union minister of state for health Dr Bharti Pawar.

On behalf of the college, the administrative officer Dr Shrikant Deshmukh accepted the award. MUHS is celebrating its silver jubilee. On this occasion, the best colleges were selected according to various criteria as per the revenue department. CSMSS dental college from Marathwada bagged the award.

The assessment for the award includes degrees based on 'NAC' assessment, postgraduate student admission capacity, quality of students, annual results, various activities undertaken by the student welfare department, infrastructural and educational facilities, holistic development of students, post-graduation activities, performance of teachers, research, registration of patents, ISO rating and other indicators. The college was also selected due to the outstanding performance of the dental college. Secretary of the institute Padmakarrao Mule said that now the responsibility has increased and efforts will be made to provide better facilities to the students.