CSN Range NCCRP loss over 43.9 crore

CSN Range festive glow dims as cyber fraudsters swipe Rs 43.2 crore by September’s end, National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) reveals. Cyber police have recovered Rs 3.73 crore so far, while Rs 11.39 crore remains frozen. This season, scams soar guard your joy!

As Diwali shopping peaks, the CSN Range has become the epicentre of digital deception. Fraudsters are exploiting fake deals, UPI scams, and impersonation schemes to trick unsuspecting shoppers. Officials warn that social engineering tactics dominate these crimes, with fraudsters increasingly using local languages on social media to lure victims. Despite awareness campaigns and the 1930 helpline, delayed reporting and cross-border fraud networks continue to hamper recovery efforts. Cyber police urge citizens to remain vigilant verify websites before transactions, enable two-factor authentication, and report incidents immediately via cybercrime.gov.in or the 1930 helpline.

-----------

Why so hard to catch?

Police in the CSN Range struggle with outdated technology, while Mumbai uses AI tools and ethical hackers (through outsourcing) to track down cybercriminals. Slow bank responses in freezing fraudulent accounts and the fact that many fraudsters operate from abroad allow scammers to escape easily, say police insiders.

-----------

Festive shoppers in the crosshairs

From fake Diwali deals to sneaky UPI traps, fraudsters are everywhere tempting shoppers with “free” gift coupons and “cheap” sarees on social media. One click, one shared OTP, and your money vanishes! Last year alone, the city lost Rs 50 crore to such online tricks.

-----------

CSN Range: Maharashtra’s Cybercrime Capital

The CSN Range has recorded nearly as many complaints as the entire state logged last year. In 2024, Maharashtra saw losses of Rs 7,634 crore from 8,947 cases. The CSN Range alone has already registered 6,196 complaints this year exposing a growing semi-urban cybercrime crisis.

-----------

Authorities urge citizens to stay alert

“Report fraud immediately. Don’t fall for phishing scams that cause huge financial losses. Your vigilance and quick action are vital to stop criminals and protect our city.”

— Virendra Kumar Mishra, Special IGP

-----------

Quick reporting is crucial

“During festive seasons, scams like OTP and reward frauds rise sharply. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, task and stock market scams cause major losses. Prompt reporting helps recover funds and catch fraudsters.”

— Shivcharan Pandhare, PI, City Cyber Police Station

-----------

Sneaky scams to watch out for

• OTP Traps: Share your OTP, lose your savings.

• Fake Websites: Pay for a phone, get nothing in return.

• Loan Apps: They steal your data and threaten you.

• Investment Lies: Fake crypto or stock deals that empty your wallet.

• Bill Scams: Fraudulent messages about unpaid electricity bills.