CTR vice president Anil Kumar felicitated

Aurangabad: Anil Kumar, vice president of CTR Company, was felicitated by the Rajya Marathi Patrakar Sangh for his remarkable work in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at a programme held in Pune recently.

Anil Kumar and his wife Prajakta Kumar volunteered with Dr Mohan Dhariya of the Vanrai Sansthan in Pune adopting Bazar Wahegaon, Ambadgaon in Jalna district. They took the initiative for comprehensive and sustainable development of these villages. Works of solar energy, child education and development, increasing ground water level, building gabion dams, rain water harvesting, providing clean drinking water, fish farming, environmental conservation, building toilets, building biogas plants and other works were carried out in Muligaon and Kalmushte (Nashik) villages to make them self-sufficient. Taking cognizance of this work, the patrakar sangh honored Kumar with a special award from spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The event was held in a hotel in Pune. Many dignitaries including State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant were present on this occasion.