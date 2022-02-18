Cultural progs held at Chandraprabhu Jain temple

Aurangabad, Feb 17: Various cultural programmes were held at the Shri 1008 Chandraprabhu Digambar Jain Temple, Bhajibazar recently.

The programmes saw huge participation of women from the community. Pallavi Shah and Nirmala Vaikos were the chief guests.

Various games and competitions were also organised on the occasion.

Vaikos informed the present about the Bhagwan Mahavir Art Gallery to be set up at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Club president Jyoti Sugandhi, vice-president Megha Sugandi, secretary Sarika Kshirsagar, treasurer Kalpana Waiskar, joint secretary Shilpa Rokde and others were present.