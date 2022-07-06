Customer commits suicide in hotel

Aurangabad, July 6:

A 27 years old customer committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan in a hotel room at Bajajnagar. The incident came to fore on Tuesday evening and the deceased has been identified as Sumit Ashok Baware (Hadkoshwar, Nagpur).

Sumit had came from Nagpur in Waluj MIDC area in search of a job. He was staying in Hotel Plaza at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar for a month. An hotel employee on Tuesday evening knocked the door of Sumit’s room, but there was no reply for a long time. Then, the hotel manager Yogesh Bangale informed the Waluj MIDC police.

PSI Ranjendra Bangar and his team rushed to the spot and opened the door. Sumit was hanging to a ceiling fan. He was rushed to government hospital in unconscious condition where the doctors declared him dead at around 10 pm after the examination.

A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Pandurang More is further investigating the case.