Customers first choice -- Dwarkadas Shamkumar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Divine Paithani and Silk, Kathpadar Saree Festival-2023 has started at Dwarkadas Shamkumar showroom and will continue till April 17.

The festival, with the motto ‘Har Ghar Paithani Ghar Ghar Paithani’, will feature demonstrations of Paithani craftsmanship including Yeola Paithani, Kadiyal Bangalore Paithani, Peshwai Paithani, Brocade, Garhwal, Munia, Tissue, Turning Border, Maharani, Khan, Saptarangi, Copper Jari, Banarasi, Mudra, Nauwari, Peacock, Checks, Kota Konda and 51 varieties will be displayed and sold at discounted rates. Paithani from Rs 399 to Rs 35,000 are available at showrooms at Cidco Town Centre, MGM Road and near Renuka Mata Temple Arch, Beed Bypass road.