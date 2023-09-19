Cyber Cell restores smile on face of complainant losing Rs 1.5L online

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The cyber crime cell deserves an applause for pursuing an online cheating case and getting the complainant back his Rs 1.5 lakh, recently. This brought the smile back on the face of the victim.

The complainant Sajed Shaikh (45, name changed) works as a supervisor with a builder. Few days ago, he received a call on his cellphone. The caller informed him that he is eligible for getting a credit card from the Punjab National Bank. Later on, the caller told Sajed to download Any Desk app on his cellphone. As soon as the complainant downloaded the app, the accused took over the control on the operations of his mobile phone and siphoned off Rs 1.5 lakh from his bank account through hacking.

As soon as Sajed learnt about cheating, he rushed to the Cyber Cell police and lodged the complaint. Under the guidance of police inspector Praveena Yadav, the cyber cell squad swung into action. The accused diverted the stolen money into four different e-wallets. However, the assistant police inspector Amol Satodkar and his team comprising Sushant Shelke, Vaibhav Waghchaure and Chhayya Landge succeeded in reaching the last e-wallet (finding whereabouts) and on the six day the cell freezed the e-wallet account so that the accused could not use the money. Later on, the police contacted the other e-wallets operators also and got the money back.