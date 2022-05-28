Cyber police help cheated persons to get back money

Aurangabad, May 28:

Cyber fraudsters posing as bank officers duped a woman and a man from the city of Rs 1.07 lakh online on the lure of giving free insurance on their credit card. The city cyber police helped the complainants to get their money back, informed cyber police station PI Gautam Patare.

Complainant Bhavrao Dange and one other woman from the city were duped by the cyber fraudsters posing as bank officers. They received their bank and credit card details on the lure to give them free insurance policy. In all, Rs 1.07 lakh were taken from both of them. The complainants when realized that they had been taken for a ride, they approached the cyber police station.

PI Patare and head constable Vaibhav Waghchaure immediately searched the e-wallet and freeze it. Thus, the complainants get their money back.

The police action was initiated under the guidance of DCP Aparna Gite, ACP Vishal Dhume by cyber police team led by PI Patare.