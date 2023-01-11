D Pharmacy question paper leaked partially

Aurangabad: The question paper of D Pharmacy (first year, backlog) was found leaked partially on social media in the city before the commencement of the examination on Wednesday.

Deputy Secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) Akshay Joshi lodged a complaint with Vedantnagar Police Station after verifying the case. According to details, MSBTE started conducting the winter session examination of the D Pharmacy (backlog) course across the State on January 5.

There are 13 districts within the jurisdiction of the Aurangabad region of the Board of Technical Education, including five districts from the Nashik division. Thousands of students are taking the examination at 206 centres in the region.

A total of 3,500 students of D Pharmacy first year appeared for the 80 marks Pharmaceutical Chemistry subject paper which was scheduled between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm today. RPI city district president Nagraj Gaikwad called the deputy secretary of MSBTE Akshay Joshi at 09.24 am today and reached his office in the city at 10.05 am.

Gaikwad informed the deputy secretary the question paper (code 20112) of Pharmaceutical Chemistry-PH-IJ was leaked. The first question of 30 marks and sub-questions of 30 marks were typed on the paper. He also presented an audio clip to the Board officers who verified the questions at one of the centres in camera.

The Board officers confirmed that the first and second question in the original question paper was matched with one leaked on social media.

Some questions of two more papers to be conducted in the coming days were also leaked.

Akshay Joshi informed the seniors about the incident and also lodged a complaint with Vedantnaga Police Station. The details about who leaked the question paper and whether students used its copy will come to light in police probe. Akshay Joshi said that a complaint was lodged with the police with the orders of seniors.

“The report of the case was sent to the State Board. The further steps will be taken as per the instruction of the seniors,” he added.