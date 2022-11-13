Dagger Parivaar School celebrates 1st foundation day

Pune: The first foundation day of Dagger Parivaar School jointly run by Pune-based Indrani Balan Foundation and Indian Army, at Kashmir valley, for specially-abled children was celebrated recently.

President of the Indrani Balan Foundation Punit Balan and Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan were present as the chief guests for the function to increase the joy of the celebration.

Dagger Parivaar School which was situated at Baramulla in Kashmir has a current strength of 75 students with a different medical conditions. The first foundation day of the school was celebrated on November 1. Students presented their art like group dance and singing, and solo dance on this special day.

Parents and Government officers lauded the marvellous performance of students. All praised the initiative launched in Kashmir Valley by the Indian Army and ‘Indrani Balan Foundation.

Earlier, school principal Sabia Farooque presented the annual report. Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan and Punit Balan appreciated the school’s annual performance and progress.

Teachers were felicitated for their efforts and hard work taken for the students.

Major General Ajay Chandpuria (VSM, GOC 19-Infantry Division) interacted with the parents of the children. He also lauded the Indian Army’s support for the development of local people.

Officers from various administrative departments of Baramulla including the Deputy district collector, Government Medical College and Education Department supported and encouraged for the programme. Parents of the children also adored the programme.

In the programme, the Indian Army consented to provide all possible support to people of Kashmir. This has strengthened the Indian Army’s trust in them.

Kashmir has big contribution to country’s history of culture

Punit Balan, the president of Indrani Balan Foundation and Punit Balan Group said that our country had a diverse culture of music and arts. “Kashmir has a big contribution to the country’s history of culture. The children demonstrated the prosperity of the culture of the country through their performance. Because of this, We are very much delighted,” he added.