Damini gives helping hand to ailing woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Damini squad of the city police gave a helping hand to an ailing woman in the Central Bus Stand area on Saturday. The squad members arranged for her medicines and also gave her money to go back to her native village.

Police said, a woman from Pandharpur is suffering from a serious disease for a long time. She comes to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) regularly for treatment. She was not having the medicines for the past two days and had no money either. Hence, she came to the city and sat at the Central Bus Stand. Her condition deteriorated and the Damini squad members who were present there rushed to her help. They gave her confidence and arranged for her treatment and medicines. They also gave her money to go back to Pandharpur.