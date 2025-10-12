Damini team rescues elderly woman at Railway Station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 70-year-old woman, Sumanbai Raut from Thane, was rescued near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station late Saturday night. Wandering alone, hungry, and helpless after thieves stole her money, she had been sitting shivering by the roadside.

Alert citizens informed the Damini team, who rushed to her aid, offering food and water. “I have no one…” Sumanbai tearfully told them. Under the guidance of PI Shinde of Satara Police Station, officers Anita Shinde and Rani Kedar acted swiftly. At 1.30 am, they safely admitted her to the Aadhar Old Age Home on Beed Bypass, ensuring secure shelter. Ganesh Dongavkar, director of the home, said Sumanbai will now stay permanently. Though she has no family, she hopes to leave her past hardships behind in the safe environment of Aadhar Old Age Home.