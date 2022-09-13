Dams in Marathwada filled except for Manjara

Lower Dudhana, Jayakwadi, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Penganga, Manar and Visarga filled up to the brim

Aurangabad, Sep 13:

All the dams in Marathwada including Jayakwadi have been filled with water due to heavy rains. However, due to low rainfall in the Manjara project area, the dam was only 47 percent full till Tuesday morning, the water resources department informed.

Jayakwadi, lower Dudhana, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Majalgaon, Manjara, Penganga, Manar, Lower Terna, Vishnupuri and Seena Kolegaon are 11 major dams in Marathwada under the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC). Every year, monsoon rains start in the month of June. After heavy rain in the upstream area of these dams, water starts accumulating in the lower dams.

According to the report of the water resources department, as of September 13, Manjara Dam is 47.8 percent full till Monday. The water stock in Jayakwadi dam on Tuesday 96.75 percent, Lower Dudhana 73.35 percent, Yeldari 100 percent, Siddheshwar 100 percent, Majalgaon 75 percent, Penganga 97.43 percent, Manar 100 percent, Nimm Terna 95.41 percent, Vishnupuri 79.94 percent, While Sina Kolegaon Dam is 58 percent full.

As there is continuous rain in the upper reaches of Jayakwadi, water is flowing to the project every day. Because of this, water has been discharged from Jayakwadi for the past few days. On September 12, 56.07 million cubic meters (MCM) of water entered the dam. 14,672 cusecs of water was released from the dam. The gates of lower Dudhana, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Penganga, Manar and Vishnupuri dams have been opened due to water inflow. Officials of GMIDC informed that water has been releasing from this dam for the past few days.

Water storage has increased compared to last year

Last year till September 13, the dams in Marathwada had a useful water storage of 4093 MCM. This year, the water storage in most of the small and big dams is continuously increasing due to widespread rains. So far this year, there is 4,715 MCM useful water storage in the dams.