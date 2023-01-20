Dance movements are the expression of the body

Lecture by classical dancer Parwati Dutta: Commencement of Mahagami's Sharangdev Mahotsav

Aurangabad: The various aspects of classical dance come from the general public's lack of forethought and favorable response to body expression. The Sangeet Samayasara describes 21 basic movement positions, ranging from expressions of stability in symmetry or asymmetry to varying degrees of angles, turning or standing upright, bending and sitting, said Parwati Dutta, director of MGM's Mahagami Sangeet Academy.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the Sharangdev mahotsav at Mahagami Gurukul, MGM campus on Friday. Giving a lecture with a demonstration on the topic of 'Understanding the Status of Odissi Pada' in Sangeet Samayasara, she gave a brief information about the 13-year journey of the Sharangdev Mahotsav. Arjun Bharadwaj gave a lecture on Gaurishwara's Sangeet-Darpan. He said that the book Sangeet Darpan is attributed to Gaurishwar. It is a unique Sanskrit text. This book is related to the paternal lineage of Pandit Birju Maharaj. He noted that the book has been well edited, translated and published in 2022 with supplementary material. MGM vice chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, art researcher Dr Karuna Vijayendra, author, translator and poet Arjun Bharadwaj and students were present.