Darakhshan Afreen gets Ph D in Pharmacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Univeristy of Mumbai has conferred Ph D upon Shaikh Darakhshan Afreen Mohd Idress Ahmed in Pharamcy.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Formulation Development and Optimization on Ocular Drug Delivery System Using Quality by Design Concept’ under the guidance of Dr Munira Momin, research guide and Principal of SVKM’s Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy (Mumbai). Darakhshan is an assistant professor at Srinath College of Pharmacy, Waluj.