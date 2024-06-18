Daultabad group clash: 7 suspects arrested in combing operation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police administration became alert due to the tense situation at Daultabad after Monday’s group clash. Police arrested seven persons in a combing operation on Tuesday on suspicion of their involvement in the clash.

It may be noted that there was a group clash at Daultabad, between 9 am and 2 pm, on Monday. A group of 50 to 100 persons chased four youths suspecting that they informed police about slaughtering animals.

The group attacked the youths with a rod and burnt their two-wheeler, trying to kill them. Yashwant Suresh Bali, Bhagwat Wagh, Tushar Mhaske, Amol Borate and two others were injured in the incident.

So, there was a tension in the area. Based on Yashwant’s complaint, a case was registered against 50 persons, including Hakim Bakharwala, Taufique Lokhandwala, Matin Syed, Junaid Bhangarwala and Ahmed Davar.

The situation was tense but under control on Tuesday after the group clash erupted in the town. Teams of the State Reserved Police Force (SRPF), Riot Control Squad, Rapid Action Force, Reserved Police and Crime Branch led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate and ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, at the instructions of Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil, took out a route march again in the evening.

Later, a combing operation was conducted in the adjoining areas on Tuesday evening. Police are also searching for those who provoked them with a loud noise on Monday.

7 suspects arrested

Suspects and accused of the incidents locked their houses and ran away with families on Monday night. Police succeeded in arresting seven suspects. Nitin Bagate said that, by midnight, some more persons would be arrested.