Day II: AMC seizes 11K metres long cable wire

Aurangabad:

The anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has seized 11, 680 metres long cable (of internet and television) today (Day II of the drive which resumed on Monday).

Earlier, the AMC in Phase I of the drive had seized 25,000 to 30,000 metres long cable one month ago. Internet services and television services were affected. The civic officials after one month gap, resume the drive again from Monday.

On Tuesday, the AMC squad along with the officials from the electrical section and ward office implemented the drive in the jurisdiction of Zone Number 1, 4 and 7. The drive will be continued till January 30, it is learnt.