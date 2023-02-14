Day III: AMC to raze major properties, temple to widen Harsul Road

Aurangabad:

The demolition and land acquisition drive to widen the national highway passing through the Harsul village was underway on the second day also. Tomorrow, out of the 98 properties (big and small), the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be demolishing the remaining two buildings owned by Suresh Autade and Narendra Autade, apart from Hanuman Mandir, said the officials of the public works department’s (PWD) National Highway division.

The debris has been removed through 200 trucks in the past two days. Later on, the relocation of the water pipeline, drainage pipeline and streetlights by AMC and electricity poles of MSEDCL will be undertaken on a war-footing basis.

It may be noted that the MSEDCL, on Tuesday, disconnected the power supply at 9.30 am. Later on, the demolition drive resumed. The building in front of Hanuman Mandir was demolished with the help of poclain first. The structure was already cut into two portions with the help of a cutter. The walls of Narendra Autade and Suresh Autade’s houses have also been demolished through JCB. Tomorrow morning the affected portion of Autade’s building will be demolished, said PWD officials. Around 80 per cent portion of the Hanuman Mandir is being affected. The Trust has started razing the structure on its own. We will extend them help tomorrow if it is not possible for them to raze, said the PWD executive engineer S L Galande.

Alternate land for the graveyard

The AMC will also be acquiring 30 gunthas of land from the Muslim graveyard, situated on the outskirts of the Harsul village. The graveyard committee has demanded to grant alternate land for the purpose. Meanwhile, the district administration has started the correspondence to provide alternate land for the graveyard near the Animal Husbandry’s office, behind Harsul Jail. The initiative is underway to provide alternate space for a graveyard from land bearing Gut No. 202, said the PWD officials.

AM visit tomorrow

Meanwhile, the AMC city engineer A B Deshmukh will be visiting the site for inspection. There are 10 electricity poles of MSEDCL. Besides, the streetlights of the AMC will also be relocated along with the old water and drainage pipelines adjacent to the main road. PWD officials and AMC officials will undertake relocation on a war-footing basis.