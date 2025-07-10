Daylight knife attack in Tilaknagar,Youth robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight in Tilaknagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An 18-year-old youth returning home was intercepted by three unidentified men who assaulted him at knifepoint and looted his mobile phone and cash. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on July 9 in the Tilaknagar area.

The victim, Keshav Rakwade (18), originally from Madhya Pradesh and currently residing in Shivshankar Colony, works as a helper at a hotel in Jawaharnagar. After completing his morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm, he was walking home for lunch when he was stopped in front of Shivneri Nivas in Tilaknagar by three men riding triple-seat on a motorcycle. One of the men held a knife to Keshav's neck and snatched his mobile phone. Another started beating him and forcibly took Rs 4,000 in cash from his pocket. During the scuffle, the attackers also stabbed Keshav on the chin with the knife. Frightened by the incident, Keshav went straight home. With the support of friends, he later sought medical treatment and lodged a complaint at the Jawaharnagar police station that night. This incident, occurring in broad daylight in a crowded locality, has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of police patrolling and law enforcement in the city.