DC orders commissioning of 10 ESRs before onset of summer

Aurangabad: The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, on Tuesday, ordered the contractor of the new water supply scheme, to complete the construction of 10 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) and ensure their linkages through feeder and distribution pipelines, to meet the water demand of the citizens, during the coming summer season.

As reported earlier, acting upon the order of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, the vigilance and monitoring committee headed by the divisional commissioner reviews the progress of water works under the new water supply scheme, on Tuesdays.

The district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, chief engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) R S Lolapod, additional municipal commissioner B B Nemane, deputy commissioner Santosh Tengle, executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi, executive engineer (MJP) Gajanan Labde along with deputy engineers of AMC, MJP and representative of contractor GVPR Company were present in the meeting.

Lolapod brought to the notice of the meeting that the waterworks have gained momentum. The design of the coffer dam has also been finalised. The construction of the approach dam has been started, while the construction of an overbridge will be starting soon. The work of laying water pipelines and construction of a water treatment plant (WTP) is also going on satisfactorily. The construction of one Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) has also been completed.

According to sources, the divisional commissioner told completing the works within the deadline as per the Bar Chart. Of the 10 ESRs, seven will be completed by March-end and the remaining three by April-end. “ If this is so then before handing over the possessions of 10 ESRs to the AMC, the contractor has been instructed to interlink these ESRs through laying of feeder and distribution pipelines network, added the sources.