On-site emergency mock drill on Jan 27

Aurangabad: The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Marathwada region, Aurangabad and Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG) in ...

Aurangabad: The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Marathwada region, Aurangabad and Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG) in coordination with Bajaj Auto Ltd have planned a ‘On-site Emergency Mock Drill’ at Bajaj Auto, MIDC Waluj on January 27 at 3.30 pm. Ram Dahiphale, joint director, safety and health, has requested to attend the drill to witness the best safety practices and give feedback for betterment and improvements of occupational safety and health at workplace. The participants can register by using the link https://forms.office.com/r/vrksyAXqV2.

