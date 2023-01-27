VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sharad Pawar of siding with BJP

After Uddhav Thackeray-led group of Shiv Sena forged an alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), chief Prakash Ambedkar has alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to a report of Indian Express, NCP has slammed Ambedkar's statement, the Congress said VBA was in alliance with the Shiv Sena and with the MVA. On the other hand said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had approved its alliance with the VBA.

Sanjay Raut's reaction came in the wake of statements by Ambedkar and Maharashtra Pradesh Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole. The VBA was not part of MVA but was in alliance with Shiv Sena, Patole said.

Sanjay Raut disagreeing with Ambedkar's allegations said. The Shiv Sena does not agree with Ambedkar's statement about the NCP chief. In MVA, everyone should adopt restraint while commenting about its own members.

Speaking to a TV news channel, Ambedkar recently said Even today Sharad Pawar is with BJP. Three-four days after the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as CM and deputy CM in 2019, in a interview published in a newspaper. Ajit Pawar was quoted saying that he did not understand why people were blaming him. He said this was decided by our party. I was the first to go. This was decided before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

