Police caught 6 for selling liquor on dry day

Aurangabad: Cases have been registered against six persons for selling alcohol on dry day declared on January 30 for the Marathwada Teachers Constituency elections. The police seized stock of liquor worth Rs 17,530.

According to police, Motilal Thube (Mukundwadi) was found selling country alcohol by the police. A stock of Rs 7100 was seized from his possession. Stock of country liquor worth Rs 385 was seized from the possession of Baban Sable (Masnatpur, Chikalthana). Sachin Jaiswal (Dhangargalli, Harsul) was caught selling country liquor. The police seized liquor worth Rs 7000.

Police caught Goraknath Bhalerao (Ramnagar, Old Ranjangaon) while selling liquor. Liquor worth Rs 875 was seized from him. The police arrested Sakhari Pradhan (Ramanagar, Osmanpura) and seized liquor worth Rs 1,470 from his possession. A woman was caught selling country liquor worth Rs 700 from Lalmati, Bhavsingpura area. Cases were registered in the Mukundwadi, MIDC Cidco, Harsul, Waluj, Osmanpura and Chawani police stations.