DC warns contractor to accelerate work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar warned the contractor company that the contract of the city water supply scheme will be terminated if the work does not gain momentum within a month.

Kendrekar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation administrating officer Alis Pore, officers of MJP company and others took a review of the city water supply scheme work at Bidkin, Dhorkin and Jayakwadi dam.

The work of laying the pipeline in Bidkin and Dhorkin is going with snail’s space for the past six months. Hence, Kendrekar cornered the company officers and warned them to accelerate the momentum of the work.

He told the officers that the encroachment along the villages have been removed and hence the pipeline should be laid before the rainy season.

The contractor told Kendrekar they do not get sand and soil for the work. Hence, he called the concerned officers and directed them to provide the required material immediately.

The sources said that the Rs 1,680 crore scheme has increased to Rs 2,740 crore since 2020. It is expected that the work will be completed by 2024 and if the work is delayed the cost of the work will further increase.