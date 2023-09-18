DCCB to add prefix Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in its name

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The name of Aurangabad District Central Co-operative Bank (ADCCB) will soon be renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Central Co-operative Bank (CSDCCB) as director Javed Patel tabled the proposal in the annual general body (GB) meeting held on Monday. Another director Manoj Rathod seconded the proposal. Meanwhile, the state’s minority minister Abdul Sattar, who is also the director of the bank, made all of them join their hands for applause and welcomed the proposal, on the occasion.

The GR of renaming was issued during the cabinet meeting on September 16. Besides, the matter of name change is subjudice in the court, then also the directors mooted the proposal of changing the name from Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

If the process of name change begins then it would take some time as there are 138 branches of the bank in the district. The bank will have to replace its old official boards or make corrections in them. The bank will have to check the printed stationery in the stock with the old name. It is expected to start in the next few weeks, it is learnt.

Declare Marathwada as drought-hit

Bank’s director Annasaheb Mane tabled three proposals in the meeting. It stated to declare Marathwada as drought hit; waive off total loan of farmers and implement the recommendations made by the former divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar to prevent farmers suicide in future.

Next meetings in big auditorium

The present auditorium of the bank is falling short for the annual meetings. Hence the director Kalyan Kale suggested conducting general body meetings, in a big auditorium, in future. Hence if it is considered, the next meeting may be held in a big function hall or open lawn, it seems.