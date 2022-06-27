DCP Aparna Gite to get state government’s award

Aurangabad, June 27:

DCP (headquarters) of the Aurangabad police commissionerate Aparna Gite has been selected for the prestigious award given by the state government’s Department of Finance and Statistics. The award function will be held in Matralaya, Mumbai on June 29 at 10 am.

Statistic expert Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis has immense contribution to economic planning and statistics development in the country after independence. His birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘Statistic Day’. The state government’s department of planning and statistics felicitates the officers for their excellent work. DCP Gite will be felicitated for providing information of all the employees under the commissionerate in time, informed the Finance and Statistics Director Vijay Aher.