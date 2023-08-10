DCP Girhe transferred
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2023 10:40 PM 2023-08-10T22:40:02+5:30 2023-08-10T22:40:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The DCP of zone one in the police commissionerate, Deepak Girhe has been transferred as the superintendent of police in CID at Nashik. The transfer orders were received from the home ministry on Thursday late at night. Girhe was earlier DCP of zone 2. Later, he was transferred as SRPF commandant for some time and joined the city force again as DCP.