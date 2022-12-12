DCP to investigate national coach Dangwal case

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta has issued orders to DCP Shilwant Nandedkar to investigate whether there has been any negligence in the case of beating the mother and daughter of national lawn tennis coach Rajendra Dangwal by forcibly entering the house and taking the household articles away.

Dangwal who has produced many national tennis players had gone to Mumbai to attend a marriage. On December 7, around 15 to 20 persons forcibly enter in his house and severely beat his old mother and daughter. They then took books, TV, fridge, washing machine, bed, clothes, a computer, a table, money and jewellery in a tempo from the house.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dangwal’s daughter Saloni, a case has been registered against Vijay Patil and around 20 others at Mukundwadi police station. The Dangwal family members met CP Dr Gupta on Monday and objected to the investigation going on. CP has decided to investigate these objections and ordered DCP Nandedkar. He will investigate the objections that why the police 112 van on reaching the spot did not restrict the attackers, and why the police asked to lodged complaint in the police station and leave the spot. Why there was a delay to register a case and others.

Mukundwadi police had arrested two accused Vijay Chakitrao Patil and Sanjay Nivrutti Hiwarale in this case. The judicial magistrate (first class) remanded both the accused in police custody till December 12. On Monday, they were released on bail.