Deadline extended till August 21 for PG admissions

VC allows extended window for direct admission to BAMU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent development, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has announced an extension of the admission deadline for postgraduate departments until August 21. The decision, taken by Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, allows students an extended window for direct admission to vacancies within 55 departments.

During the initial three phases of admissions, candidates from professional courses across science and technology, humanities, interdisciplinary studies, and business management secured spots through counseling admission rounds. Subsequently, vacant seats were filled in the fourth round through spot admissions from July 18 to 31 for candidates who had not registered online. These spot admissions followed a 'first come, first serve' basis.

The postgraduate department schedules commenced on July 26, with the university now extending the deadline for admission to vacant seats across various departments to August 21. The extension also applies to degree courses, as per the academic calendar for the academic year 2023-24.

Colleges are required to submit eligibility application forms along with the prescribed fee by August 31 during office hours. It's important to note that no further extensions will be provided for admissions, as communicated by Sanjay Kawade, deputy registrar of the education department.