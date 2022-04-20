Deadline for RTE admissions extended till April 29

Aurangabad, April 20:

The admission process for 25 per cent reservations in the private school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act has been extended till April 29. The RTE department has directed the schools to complete the documents verification and admissions of the selected students within the extended period.

The draws were taken for the RTE admission process on March 30 and the select list was announced on April 4. The verification began on April 8. Only 1403 admissions were confirmed as the process started late. Hence, the president of the RTE Palak Sangh, Prashant Sathe demanded the extension of the last date.

For the academic year 2022-23, out of the 17,393 applications for 4,301 admissions in 575 schools, 4193 students were selected through draws. The selected students were asked to complete the documents verification and admission process by April 20. Now, the last date has been extended till April 29, as there was a demand from various organisations for the extension of the date, informed education director Dinkar Temkar.

Sathe said that the RTE committee for verification of the documents included only the employees of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. As per the RTE Act, the committee should have the representatives of parents and teachers associations, which is not done.