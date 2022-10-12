Debt ridden builder goes missing

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

A debt-ridden builder and developed is missing from October 9. The builder has been identified as Nandkishor Ramrao Nandedkar (49, Vijayantnagar, Satara area).

Nandedkar left his house on Sunday after writing a letter. As he was not found on Wednesday, his wife lodged a complaint with Satara police station.

He was living with his family in Vijayantnagar for the past few months. Earlier, he worked as electrical contractor but later entered in the construction business. He had taken money on interest from many people for his business. He left home on October 9 and did not return since then. Under the guidance of PI Surendra Molale, ASI Nandkishor Bhandare is further investigating the case.