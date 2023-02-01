DC Studios Chiefs reveal 'Superman & Lois' series will conclude after "one or two more seasons"

DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed that Greg Berlanti-produced CW series 'Superman & Lois' likely will continue "for one or two more seasons."

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the duo spoke about the series during a press event. "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit," said Gunn when asked about the show.

The third season of 'Superman & Lois' is set to premiere on March 14 on the CW. It will pick up weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston at Season 2's conclusion.

'Superman & Lois', produced by Berlanti Productions in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television and featuring executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden, is based on the DC characters established by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, reported Deadline.

Gunn and Safran highlighted that they are not working on anything with Berlanti, who recently signed a significant new four-year overall agreement for his Berlanti Productions with Warner Bros. Television Group. They added that the 'Green Lantern' series by Berlanti is not moving forward at the streamer.

As per Deadline, 'Superman & Lois' and 'Gotham Knights', which also premieres its first season on March 14, are the last remaining DC shows on The CW alongside 'The Flash', which is heading into its ninth and final season.

( With inputs from ANI )

