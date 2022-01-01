Decayed human body found in ruined house

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

A decayed body of an unidentified man was found in a dilapidated house near Savata Temple, Ramnagar in Rajangaon on Saturday afternoon. It was not clear whether the man was murdered or committed suicide. Children were playing near Savata temple when they saw a man lying in a dilapidated house of Mujeeb Bagwan (Aurangabad).

The residents then informed the Waluj MIDC police. PI Sandeep Gurme, Avinash Dhage and others rushed and inspected the ruined house. There are around 10 to 12 rooms in this house and an unidentified man was found in a decayed condition lying on the plastic bags in one of the rooms. The body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Bagwan built these rooms for tenants but were vacant for the past three years. The residents used to dump garbage in this house. It was not clear whether the man was murdered or committed suicide.