Deceased’s kin get Rs 10L insurance claim

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The kin of the deceased Fayyaz Darbar Shaikh (Karmad), who died in a road accident in Kannad Ghat were given the insurance claim of Rs 10 lakh.

Fayyaz had taken an accident policy from the State Bank of India (SBI) Karmad branch worth Rs 500. He died in an accident, a few days back. The family members submitted the required documents and claimed the insurance. The claim was sanctioned and the local branch handed them a cheque of Rs 10 lakh On June 7. The cheque was given by the SBI chief manager, Jalna Abhinay Bhamburdekar to the kin. Branch manager Avinash Marbhal, Dinesh Lingayat and others were present.