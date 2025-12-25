Decision on Maha Vikas Aghadi on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Congress president Shaikh Yusuf has said that the decision regarding the Maha Vikas Aghadi will be announced on Saturday (December 27).

He has travelled to Mumbai to attend a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Board. During this meeting, he briefed senior leaders on the ongoing discussions related to the municipal corporation elections, the number of aspirants, and the meetings being held with the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), the Uddhav Sena and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

He said that talks with the VBA have stalled over five to six seats. Discussions with the Uddhav Sena have also stalled over a few seats. He added that these talks will be completed on Friday and a final decision will be taken.

Shaikh Yusuf also made it clear that if, as in Mumbai, the Uddhav Sena and the MNS decide to contest the municipal corporation elections together in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, then the Congress will not hold discussions with the Uddhav Sena.

MP Bajrang Sonawane to visit today

Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane of the NCP (SP faction) was unable to visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday as party leader Sharad Pawar had urgently called him to Pune. He is scheduled to visit on Friday. Meanwhile, discussions on seat-sharing between the NCP (SP faction) and the Uddhav Sena took place on Thursday evening. Further discussions are expected to be held again. City president of the NCP (SP faction), Khwaja Sharfoddin, stated that they would be satisfied even if the party got twenty seats within the Maha Vikas Aghadi.