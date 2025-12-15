Decisions taken on 7,567 objections to voters’ list

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation had released the voters’ list two weeks ago, following which large-scale discrepancies were noticed. Aspiring candidates worked day and night to verify voters. Objections were raised regarding voters who had been shifted to different wards.

A total of 7,567 objections were received by the municipal corporation. Election Officer and deputy commissioner Vikas Navale informed that inspection teams visited the concerned locations for each objection and 100 percent decisions have been taken on all objections.

There are four Assembly constituencies within the municipal corporation limits – Phulambri, Aurangabad East, Aurangabad Central, and Aurangabad West. The State Election Commission (SEC) handed over the voters’ list to the municipal corporation considering the electors roll updated till July 1, 2025.

The municipal corporation formed 29 separate prabhag-wise teams to prepare prabhag-wise voters’ lists. As per the SEC’s orders, the lists were published and bundles of voters’ lists from Prabhag No. 1 to Prabhag No. 29 were kept at the municipal corporation headquarters for public inspection. Aspiring candidates and citizens examined the lists and found major discrepancies.

Subsequently, administrator G Sreekanth personally visited some prabhags, inspected the lists, and interacted with citizens. All 29 teams were deployed, and corrections were made as per the objections. Navale said that decisions have been taken on all 7,567 objections.

The final voters’ lists are available for inspection at the municipal corporation headquarters and ward offices. The lists have also been uploaded on the municipal corporation’s website.

Box

No VVPAT for voting

For the municipal corporation elections, VVPAT machines will not be used, said municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth. Only ballot units and control units will be available at polling stations. As VVPATs will not be used, voters will not receive visual confirmation that their vote has been cast for the selected candidate after pressing the button on the ballot unit.

The municipal corporation elections are being conducted prabhag-wise for the first time. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has 115 members—with four members each in 28 prabhags, and three members in the 29th prabhag. A voter will have to cast votes for four candidates in their prabhag. Since the voting process will take more time, VVPAT machines have been excluded. Besides, earlier there used to be 1,300 to 1,400 voters per polling station, but now the number has been reduced to 900 voters per polling station.