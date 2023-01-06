Declare holiday on name extension day
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 6, 2023 07:55 PM 2023-01-06T19:55:02+5:30 2023-01-06T19:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Lakhs of Ambedkarites from across the state gather in front of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University gate on its extension day. Therefore, the office-bearers of a social organisation demanded that the district administration declare a local holiday on this historic day through a statement to the Collector Astik Kumar Pandey on Thursday. The delegation included retired police officer Daulat More, businessman Jayesh More, Sanjay Waghmare, Dhananjay Kamble and other members.