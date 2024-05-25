Decomposed body found in mysterious circumstances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A decomposed body of an unknown man was found in a closed house at Ghanegaon of Waluj Mahanagar area on Saturday evening, creating a sensation in an industrial estate.

The Landlady of the house has been found disappeared. Mystery deepened over the death of an unknown man, as not unclear whether he was murdered or committed suicide. There is a question before the police on how to establish the identity of the deceased.

Residents informed MIDC Waluj Police Station that a stink was coming out of the house of Mangalabai Martui Paikrao at Sangharshnagar in Ghanegaon. On receiving information, PSI Sandeep Shinde, lady PSI Jyoti Gaat, constable Rohit Chindhale and Prashant Sonawe, under the guidance of police inspector Krisha Shinde, reached the spot.

They entered the house by breaking its door in the presence of police Patil Shyam Falke and Sarpanch Keshav Gayke. Police personnel found a decomposed body in the house. Stink was spreading from the decomposed body in the area. Policemen wearing masks along with local residents sent the dead body to Government Hospital for postmortem. Police also found a mobile phone on the spot. However, police were unable to open the phone as it was locked.

Murder or suicide, the mystery continues

The residents of the area informed police that the house belong to Mangalabai Paikrao who had not been seen at the home for the last one week. Police have not found any evidence to establish the identity of the deceased because the landlady ran away. It is not clear whether the man ended his life or was killed. MIDC Waluj Police Station has taken note of the case.