Decsion to implement new MPSC exam pattern challenged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The decision of the State Government to implement a new ‘Descriptive Examination Pattern’ of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) from 2025 was challenged in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court.

Currently, the examination has multiple-choice questions for the selection of State services examination.

According to details, the MPSC was to implement the new pattern from 2023. However, the Government decided to implement the new pattern in 2025. So, a petition was filed in the High Court to challenge the decision. HC bench comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh issued orders to serve notice to the respondents. In the petition, it was stated that the MPSC has flouted its own rules and regulations.

The petitioner said that the Commission’s decision to implement the new pattern from 2025 was taken in a hurry and under pressure. This is a big loss for students who study, following MPSC directives.

“The aspirants will not get sufficient time if the implementation of the old examination pattern continues,” the petitioner said. The MPSC withdrew the orders issued on June 24, 2022. “The implementation of new descriptive examination pattern was postponed up to 2025 because of bowing to the pressure of some politicians and agitators,” it was mentioned in the petition. Dutta Sable filed the petition through advocates Ajit Kale and Bhagwan Sable to challenge the decision.