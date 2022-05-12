Defeated candidate, others get RI in murder case

Aurangabad, May 12:

Aggrieved over the defeat in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) election, the defeated candidate and his supporters serely beat a grocery shopkeeper Nikam alias Bhalchandra Kashinath Muley (45, Bharatnagar) in which he died. Additional sessions Judge T G Mitkari on Thursday sentenced nine persons including the defeated candidate and his supporters to five years rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 1.80 lakh fine in this murder case. The accused included Narayan Paratkar, Bhimashankar Korde, Digambar Vairal, Vishal Gaikwad, Vaibhav Gaikwad, Gaurav alias Ajay Ade, Vitthal Paratkar, Bhimraj Kate (all residents of Bharatnagar, Garkheda area) and Vijay alias Chotu Vaidya (Gajanan Colony).

Deceased wife Lata Muley had lodged a complaint that Narayan Paratkar contested AMC elections from Ward No. 94 Bharatnagar in April, 2015 for Congress Party. Shiv Sena’s candidate was Atmaram Pawar and NCP’s was Premsingh Chavan. Nikam supported NCP’s Chavan but Shiv Sena’s Pawar emerged victorious.

Paratkar was annoyed with Nikam as he supported Pawar and hence he was defeated. On June 25, 2015, nine accused severely beat Nikam, due to which he died.

The then PSI G K Chavan submitted the charge sheet in the court. During the hearing assistant public prosecutor, B R Loya examined the statements of 11 witnesses, of which, four turned hostile. ASI Shaikh Shafiq worked as a court officer.