Delay in Govt forming is due to confusion over leading BJP: MLC Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Even after eight days since the election results were declared, the Government has not been formed in the State. There are many issues in the State. Due to this, it is necessary to form the Government immediately. The delay in forming the Government is due to confusion over who should lead the BJP,” said Ambadas Danve, MLC and Leader of Opposition to the State Legislative Council.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, MLC Ambadas Danve said that in elections, there is a process of victory and defeat.

“But, those who were rejected by the people have been elected with a large majority, due to which objections can be raised against EVMs. The number of people objecting to EVMs is increasing day by day,” he said. He said that Congress also took a clear stand on this.

“Baba Adhav, who is on a hunger strike against this, is a senior social activist. The Government should take note of him,” he asserted.

Danve said that the Mahayuti announced giving Rs 2,100 to women, under Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. “But, we say that our beloved sisters should get Rs 3,000. We have not made any personal comments about Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, but, we have shared the stand of Shiv Sena,” he said.

Box

Only Thackerays’ can decide to come together

There are talks going on that MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should come together. When Danve asked whether this was possible, he replied that only the Thackeray brothers could take this decision.