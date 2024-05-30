D.El.Ed admissions to begin on June 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The School Education and Sports Department will commence the online admission process for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) on June 3 for the first year admission academic year 2024-25.

The last date of registration is June 19. The verification of the application can be done on the District Institute of Training and Education (DIET) level from June 3 to 19. The State D EL Ed Admission and Monitoring Committee will implement the three Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds for the admissions. The objection cum merit list will be released on June 24 and the final merit will be displayed on June 26.

The selection list for the first CAP round will be announced on June 27 while selected candidates can confirm their admission from June 27 to July 1. The process of option-filling process for the second CAP round will be held on July 2. The selection list of the second round will be declared on July 4. The third CAP round will commence on July 8. The lectures for the first year will start on July 15. Those who have passed HSC with the required percentage.

There will be 100 Government quotas in Government and private aided colleges while 80 per cent of seats will be filled through CAP round and 20 per cent through management quota in private unaided and permanent unaided institutes. As per the norms, 50 per cent seats will be reserved for CAP rounds while the remaining for management in minority-aided colleges.