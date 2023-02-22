Delegates for the G-20 summit will arrive in the city from Feb 25

-Himroo Shawls, Bidri artifacts, Padmapani Image will be gifted

Aurangabad: Over 150 representatives from various countries will be visiting Aurangabad for the Women-20 conference, which is a part of the G-20 group of nations. The conference is scheduled to be held on February 27 at the Vande Mataram Hall, and will be inaugurated by W20 India chair Dr Sandhya Purecha. The event will be attended by union Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The guests will be welcomed with Indian traditions and drumming at the airport, and will be gifted special Himroo shawls, Padmapani photos, and Bidri artworks as a reminder of Aurangabad. The administration has organized various activities for the guests, including seminars on different topics and discussions with women entrepreneurs and social workers in the field of women and child welfare. The core committee is monitoring the preparations, which include accommodation for the guests in big hotels, and the presence of 30 stalls of women self-help groups at the same place.

Gala dinner at Ellora

A gala dinner has been organized for the guests on February 27 at the visitors centre in Ellora Caves area, and they will also visit historical sites in the area. The branding of Aurangabad's industry and tourism sector is also being emphasized, along with beautification of the city.

Collector reviews preparations

The preparations for the conference have been reviewed by Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, and a total of 15 committees have been formed for various aspects of the conference, including reception, passes, gifts, health, transport, and security.