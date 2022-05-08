Delegation of Labour colony residents meet Patil

Aurangabad, May 8:

A delegation of the Labour colony residents met the State water resources minister Jayant Patil on Sunday and demanded for rehabilitation before demolition.

As information was received that Patil would be coming to Aurangabad, the residents of Labour Colony reached Chikalthana airport at 11 am. The police were speculating that Patil might be gheraoed. Hence a delegation of seven women was allowed inside the airport by the police. The women gave a statement and presented their case to Patil. About 5,000 people from 350 households were going to be homeless, the women said. Tears welled up in the eyes of the women as they demanded rehabilitation and protest.

Government will look with sympathy

The administration will take action as per the court order. If a large number of people are living, it would not be appropriate to make them homeless. The revenue department will look into the matter and pave the way for rehabilitation. The government will look at it with sympathy, said Patil.