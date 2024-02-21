Delegation visits to Auric dry up after covid

Promise of auto giant unfulfilled, stalls major projects

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The dream of welcoming new industries to Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) seems to be fading away due to delays and lack of administrative support. Despite its strategic location and established industrial zones, the city has witnessed a significant decline in the influx of new players in recent months.

While the Auric was envisioned as a magnet for international investors, sources reveal that the delegation visits, once frequent, have dwindled post-pandemic, leaving promises made by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad of attracting a large automobile company hanging in the air.

This lack of progress stands in stark contrast to the initial enthusiasm surrounding the formation of the International Dialogue Centre in Auric. The project was seen as a catalyst for attracting new industries to the vicinity. However, months later, no concrete steps have been taken, and external industry tours, once a regular occurrence, have become a rarity.

Decline in inspection tours

The reasons behind this slowdown remain unclear, but insiders point to recent changes in senior Auric officials as another contributing factor. These tours, once frequent, are now scarce, signaling a disconnect between industrial stakeholders and the local administration.

Industrial organizations lack support

According to senior members of the industrial associations, the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture and CII are not getting any cooperation from the administration and public representatives. Initiatives are being taken to invest in this place by holding meetings with foreign chambers. However, as they are not getting the expected support.

Unfulfilled promise of major automobile company

Despite assurances from Dr Karad two months ago, regarding the establishment of a major automobile company in Auric, no tangible progress has been observed. The lingering uncertainty surrounding this promise adds to the challenges faced by the city's industrial sector.