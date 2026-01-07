Delhi flight delayed by three hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The evening Indigo flight on the Delhi–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Delhi route continues to face delays. Normally arriving at 6.45 pm, the flight on Wednesday reached around 9 pm. Consequently, the return flight to Delhi, scheduled daily at 7.15 pm, departed around 10.07 pm. As a result, passengers traveling to Delhi had to wait at the airport for three hours.