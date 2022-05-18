Demand for action against illegal Maha e-Seva Kendras

Aurangabad, May 18:

The different students' unions demanded that the administration should take action against illegal Maha e-Seva Kendras which are fleecing citizens for different certificates.

The State Government granted Maha e-Seva Kendras so that citizens should get various certificates including domicile, income, PAN, Aadhar Card, easily and at a meagre fee. However, many online service centres are displaying Maha e-Seva Kendras illegally and using the password of other legal centres to fleece citizens.

Republic Vidyarthi Sena (RVS) submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding to take action again illegal e-Seva Kendras which are taking heft charges for the certificates. RVS Marathwada president Sachin Nikam, Prabodhan Bansode, Avinash Kamble and others were present.